Jason Gillespie: Sussex cricket head coach to leave at end of season | Cricket News





Jason Gillespie has spent three years at Hove

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie will leave the club at the end of the current season.

The Australian, who has spent three years at Hove, is returning to his homeland to take up a position with the South Australian Cricket Association.

Sussex Cricket chief executive, Rob Andrew said: “We are very sorry to see Jason leave after three years at the club, but fully understand and support his decision to return home to a new role in South Australian cricket.

“He will stay in Hove to see out our season and continue the great work with the development of our young and exciting team.

“We will have the chance to say thank you and wish him well in the next stage of his coaching career. We will not be making any decision on a replacement for Jason until 2021.”