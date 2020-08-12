Jason Garrett takes high road when asked about end of Cowboys tenure

Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, now with the Giants, didn’t discuss his Dallas departure when asked

Garrett is preparing yourself for Year 1 with the department competitor New York Giants, which is going to take some getting utilized to for those of us familiar to seeing him on the sidelines inDallas Instead, Garrett will be leaned on as a knowledgeable assistant and possible play-caller (ought to Joe Judge pick) leading a young New York offense including second-year QB Daniel Jones and bell-cow running back Saquon Barkley.

The previous Cowboys coach was asked by the media about his last days in Jerryworld, however stopped working to provide much if any info, rather choosing to go over the great times.

Jason Garrett respectfully decreased to discuss his time in Dallas in any information– specifically what took place in the last days when he appeared to be in limbo while the Cowboys looked for his replacement. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchiano SNY) August 11, 2020

Garrett’s been absolutely nothing however class considering that he was release by Dallas

The 54- year-old coach stated that the chance to groom Jones and the Giants offense was too excellent of a chance to skip, instead of remaining a season and landing a head training task in2021 Garrett wanted to talk about his time in Dallas some, summarizing his stay as an entire rather …