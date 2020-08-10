Jason Garrett looks as awkward in Giants colors as you’d think (Photo)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys walks across the field before the game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Longtime Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is now in Giants colors, and it takes some getting used to

Garrett signed on to be the New York Giants offensive coordinator, and by doing so abandoned his Cowboys roots tenfold. While Garrett’s head coaching qualifications are decent at best, he’s proven himself as an offensive mind previously in Dallas, and helped mold Dak Prescott into one of the best young quarterbacks in football. If he can do the same in New York, the Giants will have a new face of their franchise in Daniel Jones to pair with all-world talent Saquon Barkley.

Joe Judge, Freddie Kitchens and Garrett make a nice trio on the sidelines in the Meadowlands, but it’s already odd seeing the 54-year-old former Dallas QB and coach wearing Giants blue.

Jason Garrett can revolutionize the Giants offense

Barkley should benefit from Garrett’s system right away, as the Giants blocking scheme ought to benefit the Penn State product in similar fashion to Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas….