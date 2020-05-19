Jason Derulo Chips Teeth (Again?) Doing Corn on the Cob Drill Stunt



Breaking News TikTok / @jasonderulo

Jason Derulo‘s heading again to the dentist, ‘trigger he is gone and chipped his enamel once more — for actual this time, it appears — with a loopy stunt involving corn … and an influence drill.

The singer was trying to nosh on some kernels, straight off the cob, by using what he referred to as a “life hack” — apparently, individuals have been stabbing corncobs onto drill bits and pulling the set off to rotate it and eat it quicker. All for the love of TikTok. Really.

Welp, it turned out to be extra of a tooth hack than anything for JD — who rapidly screamed out in ache as he was revving it up, solely to drag again and reveal his 2 entrance enamel acquired snagged clear off by the spinning cob.

It seems SUPER painful.



We ought to observe … Jason had one other main missing-tooth incident simply earlier this month — a pretend one, apparently — when he did a handstand by his pool. When he fell in he emerged to point out he’d “broken” considered one of his entrance enamel.