Jason Day seeks out Tiger Woods’ advice on how to handle ailing back

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill.– Jason Day has bent the ear of buddy and idol Tiger Woods on a variety of subjects throughout the years, frequently crediting their relationship as a crucial consider his increase to the top of the video game throughout the 2015 season. But recently their conversation has actually varied from taking full advantage of possible and establishing a killer impulse to a subject with which Woods is far too familiar: how to handle a bad back.

Day’s injury issues are well-documented, as the 32-year-old has actually had a hard time to both remain healthy and remain on the leaderboard in current months. But prior to recently’s missed out on cut at The Northern Trust, Day had actually experienced something of a revival with 4 straight top-10 surfaces. It was a tip of the heights he reached 5 years earlier, when he won the PGA Championship and gotto No 1 on the planet, and likewise an item of some conversations with Woods about how to change his swing to prevent putting excess stress on his ailing back.

“I know his back is far worse off than what mine is. I’ve never had major procedures on my back like he has, so I’m in a better situation there,” Day stated. “So presently today I talk to him about specific positions in the golf swing to type of aid me in concerns to making certain that my swing does not harm it along even further than what it …