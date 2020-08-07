Jason Day (65) still protecting bad back at 2020 PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO– Tiger Woods’ vulnerable back was a hot subject heading into today’s PGA Championship with temperature levels hovering around 50 degrees and a thick fog blanketing TPC Harding Park, however Woods isn’t the only gamer in the field with a balky back.

Jason Day has actually been identified in current weeks gradually plucking his golf ball from the hole in an effort to safeguard versus re-injuring his back, and he had his share of issues heading into what guaranteed to be a freezing round onThursday Instead, the sun broke through the fog around midday and temperature levels climbed up into the mid-60 s.

“It was nice to be able to have the sun for a change. I mean, it’s been kind of overcast and gray here,” Day stated. “You’ve got to beware. It is a lot chillier; 50 degrees practically to be exact from recently [in Memphis].”

Whatever issue Day had actually was rapidly alleviated when he birdied his very first hole (he began onNo 10) and made the turn at 2 under. He included 3 more birdies on his 2nd 9 and completed with a bogey-free 65 and the early lead.

