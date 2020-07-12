Jason Chase mystery death at Ruahine Ranges in New Zealand solved

A healthy and fit shearer died from tree nettle poisoning after that he went missing in wild and rugged ranges not exactly 20 years back, according to a forensic pathologist.

Jason Chase, 25, was found dead following an intense search and rescue effort at the Ruahine Ranges, in New Zealand, on January 3, 2003.

His death baffled authorities for pretty much two decades as there was no evidence of foul play, serious injury or malnourishment, and the cause was eventually determined to be of ‘obscure natural causes’.

Pathologist Cynric Temple-Camp revealed in his new book ‘The Quick and the Dead’ it would be still another 15 years before that he was able to finally put to bed the mystery.

‘I had never been at peace with Jason for years. His death had never made any sense to me. Now I could put it away, my job done.’

Mr Temple-Camp visited retired surgical colleague John Coutts, who recalled a similar case from 1961.

‘It was over Dannevirke way in the Ruahines, just about where your chap [Jason] was found,’ that he told Mr Temple-Camp.

‘Two teenagers, 18 and 21 yrs . old, went up there shooting. It was the same time of year too — Boxing Day, in fact, and pretty warm so they were lightly clad. They left coming down until quite late and it was early evening when they did.

‘They couldn’t see quite obviously where they certainly were going since it was getting dark and so they pushed through quite dense bush. They ran in to a bank of tree nettles. Do guess what happens they are?’

Mr Coutts noted the tree nettles were known as Urtica ferox and were native plants in the location.

‘They grow to two metres and their leaves are covered with rigid stinging hairs, each about six millimetres long.’

Mr Coutts explained the nettles are extremely toxic and have the potential to cause blindness, breathing problems, paralysis, gut aches and eventual death.

In the case of the two teenagers, one of them died after putting up with severe stomach pain and blindness as the other one managed to recover.

Mr Temple-Camp recalled Mr Chase had two shallow ulcers in his stomach – which he previously put down to significant stress.

The pathologist followed up with a local farmer, who explained it was good practice for hunters to wear leggings in the Ruahine Ranges area in case they came across the poisonous plant.

‘That was a surprise,’ Mr Temple-Camp said in his book.

‘The nettle danger was therefore known, at least locally, even though the united states at large seemed to have forgotten.’

Mr Chase had been staying at Tairawhiti but had decided to visit his family at Dannevirke.

His car was found abandoned at Tamaki Reserve, just beyond his hometown.

There was no evidence of injury or fractures on his body, and his clothes were ‘tidy and not weather beaten’, which indicated he previously not been lost.

Mr Temple-Camp believes Mr Chase had opted into the bush for some time out though had taken an incorrect turn.

‘We found Jason in Nettle Gully. It’s a tough way down and ringed by nettles and bloody difficult to obtain through.

‘I reckoned he was coming back down home and chose the wrong gully. He meant to fall the one somewhat further on but made a mistake.’