Jason Chaffetz sounds alarm on Gov. Cuomo, says he wants to ‘cover up’ nursing home policy

“The goal was to flatten the curve, supposedly, but then when it is flattened and actually decreasing, they’re not loosening things back up,” the previous Republican legislator from Utah informed “America’s Newsroom.”

” I likewise assumeGov [Andrew] Cuomo remains in deep, genuine deep on what he performed with these nursing houses and also, I obtained to inform you, I assume he wants to conceal all those numbers. I assume he wants to sidetrack from the plans he implemented that price individuals’s lives,” Chaffetz claimed.

“I don’t really know how you can trust him at this point,” Chaffetz claimed.

Chaffetz responded to a Wall Street Journal op-ed, “The Blue State Lockdown Blues,” that said that Democrat- run states maintaining their economic climates shut might decrease the nationwide financial healing.

“The state lockdowns are starting to ease and the U.S. economy should slowly begin to recover. But it’s worth noting that the states opening most slowly are big states run by Democrats that represent something like a third of the U.S. economy. This means a slower recovery for those states and the U.S.,” Chaffetz claimed.

“It’s been nearly 10 weeks since the Democratic governors of California, New York, New Jersey and Illinois ordered all businesses in their states to shut down, save those they deemed essential. Job losses in these states have been especially severe because of their strict lockdowns,” he proceeded.

Chaffetz claimed that although Cuomo might be attempting “hard,” his plans have actually not worked contrasted to various other states.

“It ain’t working like it is for Ron Desantis in Florida and other places that did it right,” Chaffetz claimed.