Jason Chaffetz: Justice for George Floyd – zero tolerance for rogue cops and lawlessness

Everyone I spoke with, on all sides of the political spectrum, was sickened, disgusted, saddened, frightened and mad concerning the obvious extreme power by a Minneapolis police officer evidently finishing up his personal justice on George Floyd, who was handcuffed and pinned to the bottom for almost 9 minutes. He died. It mustn’t have occurred.

KAY COLES JAMES: GEORGE FLOYD’S SENSELESS KILLING – END RACISM THAT AFFLICTS AMERICA’S SOUL LIKE A CANCER

Unfortunately, there are a small quantity of people that search chaos within the United States. They benefit from tragedy and attempt to compound it with violence, worry and rioting. Barr stated, “Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda.”

More from Opinion

Barr added, “In many places, it appears the violence is planned, organized and driven by anarchistic and far-left extremists, using Antifa-like tactics, many of whom travel from out of state to promote the violence.”

While there should be swift justice for the demise of George Floyd, there will be no acceptance of lawlessness.

After 4 nights of violence and rioting in his metropolis, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey boldly said, “This is no longer about protesting….This is about violence, and it has to stop.”

Perceptive, however sadly 4 nights too late.

We mustn’t tolerate rogue cops nor ought to we tolerate “protesters” who go too far by stoking violence and breaking the regulation.

The mayor and the governor, each Democrats, have been far too sluggish to deal with the issue earlier than it erupted, and as soon as it was spiraling uncontrolled, regulation enforcement was nonexistent. Friday evening they issued a curfew however refused to implement it, including to the chaos and ceding deference to looters and rioters. That shouldn’t be acceptable in America.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

We mustn’t tolerate rogue cops nor ought to we tolerate “protesters” who go too far by stoking violence and breaking the regulation.

Ultimately the long-term options for peace, prosperity and united communities can be present in households, neighborhoods, church buildings, secure faculties, good jobs and a justice system that’s honest. They can be present in communities the place Lady Justice wears a blindfold and equally administers the regulation, regardless of who you might be, the place you got here from or who you realize.

Until that confidence is restored, no group deserves to be overrun with looting and worry. Order should be restored because the wheels of justice flip.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barr stated, “We will need to have regulation and order on our streets and in our communities, and it’s the accountability of the native and state management, within the first occasion, to halt this violence. The Department of Justice (together with the FBI, Marshals, ATF, and DEA), and all of our 93 U.S. Attorneys throughout the nation, will assist these native efforts and take all motion essential to implement federal regulation.”

The excellent news is options will greatest be present in our native communities, the place a person’s voice can have essentially the most affect. If we wait for Congress to resolve these points, it almost definitely won’t ever occur. These issues will be expeditiously addressed by prioritizing justice and rejecting worry and violence.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY JASON CHAFFETZ