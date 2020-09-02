Jasmine Cephas Jones went from ‘Hamilton’ to ‘#FreeRayshawn’ and is making her own history

The Quibi series, about a young Black male called Rayshawn who turns to social networks in an effort to conserve his life after an encounter with authorities, comes in the middle of continuous conversation and argument about mistreatment of African Americans by police.

Jasmine Cephas Jones plays Rayshawn’s partner,Tyisha She informed CNN that while the series might feel “of the moment,” in truth there have actually been numerous minutes.

“We’ve been talking about this in our music, in television, in TV for such a long time,” Cephas Jones stated. “I think people are talking about this subject in a way [now] that it’s kind of opened something.”

She included that due to the fact that of the pandemic, “there’s no distractions and people have to start to look at themselves in a way that they’ve never probably had to.”

“When such situations like this arise and people are going out and protesting, even in the middle of a pandemic, something has to change,” she stated. The cast, that includes Stephan James as Rayshawn and Laurence Fishburne asLt Steven Poincy, had no concept a year ago when they were shooting that their series would be launched throughout a worldwide health crisis, however likewise in the middle of a racial numeration. Cephas Jones, who stemmed the functions of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the Tony- award winning musical “Hamilton,” lept at the possibility to deal with …

Read The Full Article