The 39-year old Jarmond was named UCLA’s first Black athletic director in May. He is also the initial AD in the program’s 101-year history who doesn’t have prior ties to the university. He replaces Dan Guerrero, who led his alma mater for 18 years.

Jarmond, who had been hired in Westwood after three years leading Boston College’s athletic department, has a lot on his plate. Not only will there be wanting to navigate 23 teams in 15 sports through the coronavirus pandemic, but there is the added challenge of Under Armour trying to terminate its record apparel contract with the university. The company informed UCLA last week of its intentions.

The two sides are four years right into a 15-year deal worth $280 million, which remains the best in college athletics. Under Armour pays $11 million per year in rights and marketing fees as well as contributing $2 million per year to assist in facility improvements. Under terms of the contract, the company is meant to supply $6.85 million in athletic apparel, footwear and uniforms.

Jarmond reiterated last week’s statement that the problem is being evaluated by the university and its particular attorneys.

Under Armour cited the team’s struggles in its highest profile sports as a reason for ending the partnership. The football program has had a losing record four straight seasons, including a 7-17 mark in Chip Kelly’s first two seasons, that has led to declining attendance at the Rose Bowl. Men’s basketball struggled the first 1 / 2 of last season but won nine of its last 11 in Mick Cronin’s first season.

On-field performance though will in the course of time rise on Jarmond’s set of priorities. His first task is trying to be sure UCLA’s teams can get back healthy once games begin. The campus started welcoming athletes in football and fall Olympic sports a week ago, beginning with testing before they might progress to offseason conditioning drills.

The NCAA recently approved a plan permitting extended football and basketball workouts, however the county hasn’t cleared UCLA for that timeline yet. The university reports that 75 members of the campus community have tested positive, but doesn’t specify whether they are athletes. This past week, 18 students and six staff members had positive tests.

When football players expressed concerns about time for campus a couple of weeks ago, Jarmond met with the team via Zoom to answer questions alongside Kelly.

“I thought it was important to make sure everyone was heard, along with trying to show coaches that things can be addressed head on,” Jarmond said. “I think our safety plan is thorough but we can’t control the spikes going on throughout the country.”

Jarmond is well known as one of many country’s most useful athletic fundraisers, not only at Boston College but when that he worked in the athletic programs at Michigan State and Ohio State. That will be needed at UCLA, which ran an $18.9-million deficit during the 2019 fiscal year. That figure could a lot more than double in 2010.

Jarmond is still doing most of his work from Boston while trying to relocate to Los Angeles. He was on campus last month for the first time in the end of his interviews with the search committee were done remotely due to the pandemic.

In order for more information from students and supporters, that he has launched MJ Listens on the athletic program’s website.

“It is critically important to listen and learn from key stakeholders. I have a pretty good idea of where to start but a lot of things will be dictated with what is currently happening,” he said.