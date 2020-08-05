Jaren Jackson Jr. Out For Season with Meniscus Tear

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced that huge guy Jaren JacksonJr will miss out on the rest of the 2019-20 season with a meniscus tear in his left knee. JacksonJr suffered the injury on Monday.

In the main release, the Grizz state that JacksonJr made an unsteady landing after making contact with another gamer. He’s appreciated to make a complete healing.

The season-ending injury is the sophomore’s 2nd such obstacle. The 21- year-old’s novice project was interrupted due to a bruising problem with his best thigh.

JacksonJr made development in his 2nd year in the NBA, more plainly developing himself as a unicorn-type boundary danger. He balanced 17.4 points per video game this season, on 6.5 three-point efforts.

