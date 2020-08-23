Jared Kushner says Israel-UAE deal “should increase the probability” that UAE gets F-35 jets

He stated this had actually ended up being a political concern in Israel over the recently approximately, and acknowledged that the UAE has actually been attempting to get the F-35 for a very long time.

“The group that wants them not to get it the most is obviously Iran because they’re right across the Strait of Hormuz from there,” he informed CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” program. “And the reality is that this new peace agreement should increase the probability of them getting it, but it’s something we’re reviewing.”

“Obviously we’ll look at the QME and we’ll do everything in accordance with the right standards, but it’s something that the State Department and the US military is looking at,” Kushner included.

CNN reported recently that a secret push by Kushner to sell advanced arms — consisting of F-35 stealth fighter jets– to the UAE has actually triggered confusion and disappointment amongst firms and congressional committees that would typically be associated with such a sale however have actually been left in the dark.