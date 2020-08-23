Jared Kushner says Israel-UAE deal “should increase the probability” that UAE gets F-35 jets

He stated this had actually ended up being a political concern in Israel over the recently approximately, and acknowledged that the UAE has actually been attempting to get the F-35 for a very long time.
“The group that wants them not to get it the most is obviously Iran because they’re right across the Strait of Hormuz from there,” he informed CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” program. “And the reality is that this new peace agreement should increase the probability of them getting it, but it’s something we’re reviewing.”
“Obviously we’ll look at the QME and we’ll do everything in accordance with the right standards, but it’s something that the State Department and the US military is looking at,” Kushner included.
Kushner is supporting the administration’s conversations with the UAE about the possible sophisticated arms sale, which have actually been led by the NSC Senior Director for the Middle East, Miguel Correa, a senior administration authorities stated.
The tight hang on information about these conversations has actually developed confusion throughout the United States federal government, 2 State Department authorities and numerous congressional assistants informed CNN.
Trump stated the possible sale was “under review” throughout a press conference onWednesday He likewise stated the Emirates have the funds to spend for …