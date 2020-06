Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump ‘pissed’ at Brad Parscale over his rally crowd size predictions, source says

“Jared and Ivanka are pissed at Brad over promising on crowd size,” the source said.

A spokesperson for Kushner later Sunday said it’s “false” they are upset with Parscale. And Parscale declined to comment for this story.

Those crowds didn’t appear Saturday, leading the campaign to unepectedly abandon plans for the President to speak to an “overflow” area outside the arena. Just less than 6,200 people attended, the Tulsa Fire Department said Sunday. And six campaign staffers in Tulsa tested positive for coronavirus — a revelation that reportedly caused Trump to erupt when the reports overtook coverage of the rally it self.

A split up campaign source said Trump also “has every right to be pissed” over the turnout in Tulsa.

“They gave adversaries and media a gift. It was overconfidence,” the source said of Parscale along with other campaign staffers close to the planning of the big event.

Campaign officials should rethink the idea of holding rallies inside arenas and start contemplating more open-air venues like aircraft hangars, the source continued.

Donors and friends of the President also have been fuming Sunday in the wake of Trump’s poorly-attended rally, an individual involved with the reelection effort told CNN.

The person said blame from this camp has focused squarely on Parscale, of whom some had recently been skeptical. But some donors and allies feel the rally debacle — in which the campaign made a decision to inflate expectations about enthusiasm for the rally as opposed to manage them at a fair level — threw in to sharp relief the existing management problems on the campaign, anyone said.

“What happened last night is representative of a much bigger problem,” the person noted.

As CNN has reported, some Republicans dealing with the campaign had grown concerned that the reelection team have not adapted quickly enough to the shifting political landscape ahead of November — with the worldwide pandemic and national movement for racial justice continuing to tilt the race away from the main one campaign aides were initially planning to run.

In the hours following a rally, Parscale took to Twitter at fault the poor turnout on many factors — such as the media, protests and blocked security gates. He also pushed back on the suggestion that a coordinated effort encouraging people to register online rather than show up in the days prior to the rally could have played a role in turnout.

Another campaign adviser summed up the evening by saying “it went poorly.”

Parscale had been under pressure in the Trump campaign, the adviser said, since the President has occasionally expressed disappointment in his performance over the final several weeks.

Parscale is facing a “decline of confidence,” from Trump’s inner circle, the adviser added.

“Kellyanne (Conway), (Paul) Manafort and Corey (Lewandowski) never had rally size issues,” the adviser said of Trump’s former campaign managers.

