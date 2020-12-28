There is a possibility that Jared Goff, the quarterback from the LOS Angeles Rams, might not be healthy enough to play in the regular-season finale of the team. This was because he injured his thumb in the match that was held this Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Seattle Seahawks. The score was 20-9.

According to the sources, the Rams are not happy with the situation of Jared Goff. The team members are afraid that it was a serious injury. It is also said that Goff will have to undergo a few tests this Monday. it will be done in Los Angeles.

The Rams Without Jared Goff

Jared Goff, the Rams quarterback was asked if he would be playing in the upcoming match. He replied that he was not certain about it. The next match will be played against the Arizona Cardinals at home. It will be held on coming Sunday. The coach of the Los Angeles Rams was also asked about Goff’s situation. He said that he had no intention to look into the matter presently.

Goff got his thumb injured in the last seconds of quarter three. This happened as soon as he completed a pass of 9 yards. As he did the following of his throw, the right hand of the player hit Benson Mayowa’s helmet. He is the defensive end of the Seahawks.

The Rams have lost two games in total after Sunday’s defeat with the Seattle Seahawks. This is the first such incident in the season. However, this does not mean that they cannot clinch a spot in the playoff. To do so, they will either have to succeed victory over the Cardinals or do so at the Chicago Bears over the Green Bay Packers in Week 17.