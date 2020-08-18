Japan’s travel ban to contain virus unfair, western businesses say By Reuters





By Rocky Swift

TOKYO (Reuters) – Four Western company lobbies took part objecting Japan’s travel ban to stop the spread of the unique coronavirus, stating the policy runs out action with procedures in other significant economies and will hurt financial investment.

Many nations have actually enforced travel curbs to fight the pandemic however Japan’s are amongst the most stringent, efficiently prohibiting entry of travelers and visa holders from more than 140 nations.

“This policy is contrary to the treatment Japan receives from other G7 and other leading countries who treat long-term foreign residents equally to citizens on health matters,” the groups stated in a declaration launched on Tuesday.

The joint letter was signed by company lobbies from the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the United States andEurope The U.S. and European groups had actually released previous grievances about the policy.

Japan enables its people to return to the nation if they take a coronavirus test at the port of entry and observe a duration of self-quarantine. Foreigners living in Japan deal with much greater difficulties for re-entry.

These procedures “can only discourage foreign nationals, and the companies they work for, from investing in Japan,” business groups stated.

Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not …