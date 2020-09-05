Japan’s Suga says would like to see continuation of easing policies: Nikkei By Reuters

The comments by Suga, a frontrunner to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a leadership race later this month, were made in an interview with Nikkei, the newspaper’s online site said on Saturday.

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday that he highly approves of Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and that he would like to see a continuation of easing policies, business daily reported.

