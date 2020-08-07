Japan’s spending slump eases as economy reopens, COVID-19 clouds outlook By Reuters





By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s family spending fell at a much slower rate in June than in the previous month as the economy re-opened from lockdown steps to consist of the coronavirus pandemic, using some hope of a moderate healing later on this year.

But the healing was driven mostly by the federal government’s blanket money payments to families, which were invested in huge ticket products like television, computers and couches.

That cast some doubt on the sustainability of the rebound, particuarly as increasing COVID-19 infections nationwide have actually required the federal government to demand residents hold back on unneeded travel and work from house as much as possible.

“The rebound in consumption was stronger than expected, so we may see the economy pick up faster than initially thought,” stated Yoshiki Shinke, primary financial expert at Dai- ichi Life Research Institute.

“But renewed rises in infection numbers are worrying. It’s too early to be optimistic on the outlook.”

Household spending in June decreased 1.2% from a year previously, federal government information revealed on Friday, less than a typical market projection for a 7.5% drop.

It followed a record 16.2% drop in May, when customers were still following authorities’ calls to stay at home to consist of the pandemic. Those …