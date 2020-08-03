Japan’s ninja arts hold key to survival, says first winner of graduate degree By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Genichi Mitsuhashi teaches martial arts to a visitor in a training hall next to his house in Iga



By Akira Tomoshige and Hideto Sakai

IGA, Japan (Reuters) – The mystique of Japan’s once-feared concealed warriors, spread out by movies and fiction, is embodied today worldwide’s first winner of a master’s degree in ninja research studies, who likewise grows his own crops, simply as numerous of his predecessors did.

The modern-day black-clad ninja is Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, who says he understood that ninjutsu, or ninja arts, held the key to survival after he was held up at gunpoint throughout a remain in Brazil at the age of19

“You are allowed to use weapons or make use of your enemy’s body,” Mitsuhashi stated, explaining how he was drawn to discover ninjas.

“You can use anything you need in order to survive. It’s based on reality. It’s liberating and flexible.”

Mitsuhashi is the first of 7 registered trainees to complete a two-year program on ninja history, customs, battling and survival strategies, total with 2 days of fieldwork, released in 2018 by Mie University, southwest ofTokyo

While Hollywood motion pictures offer the fighters superhuman capabilities to work on water or unexpectedly disappear, numerous of them, when not on espionage objectives, …