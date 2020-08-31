Japan’s jobless rate rises to 2.9% in July: government By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A guy is silhouetted at an entryway of a business structure at closing hour at a monetary district in Tokyo



TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s jobless rate increased while the accessibility of tasks decreased in July, government information revealed on Tuesday.

The seasonally changed joblessness rate was 2.9% in July, up from 2.8% in June, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications revealed. The typical projection was 3.0%.

The tasks-to- candidates ratio slipped for the seventh straight month in July, falling to 1.08 from the previous month’s 1.11 to mark the most affordable reading considering that April 2014, labour ministry information revealed. The reading matched the typical projection.

