Japan’s Financial Watchdog Whitelists OMG Network Token

The body for controling digital possessions in Japan, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), has actually whitelisted OMG Network’s native token for trading.

According to a July 22 statement from GMO Coin, the Japanese crypto exchange is now using trading for the OMG Network token (OMG). The addition of the coin on the exchange, certified by the FSA in its function as Japan’s financial watchdog, suggests that OMG is the 27 th virtual possession to be authorized in the nation. The latest one prior to OMG to be whitelisted by the FSA was Huobi Token (HT) in April.

OMG Network, previously OmiseGo, is an Ethereum- based platform dealing with resolving the scalability issue for the blockchain. Its native token is presently priced at $1.73, having actually increased 5.5% in the last 24 hours.

Updated policies for crypto possessions in Japan

Since May 1, cryptocurrency exchanges in the Asian country have actually needed to adhere to policies initially laid out by authorities in2019

All exchanges need to handle their users’ cash individually from their own capital, and usage “reliable methods” like cold wallets to handle users’ cash. BitMEX closed its doors on services in Japan in April prior to these modifications were executed.

Cointelegraph reported on July 3 that the Bank of Japan is presently try out presenting a digital yen.