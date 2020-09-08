Japan’s economy shrinks more than expected in second quarter, heightens woes for new leader By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tokyo



By Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economy shrank more than initially estimated in the second quarter as capital expenditure took a hit from the coronavirus crisis, highlighting the challenge policymakers face in averting a deeper recession.

Other data put that challenge in perspective, with household spending and wages falling in July as the broadening impact of the COVID-19 pandemic kept consumption frail even after lock-down measures were lifted in May.

The data underscored the daunting task the new prime minister, to be elected in a ruling party leadership race on Sept. 14, faces in seeking to contain the pandemic while avoiding restrictions on business activity.

The world’s third-largest economy shrank an annualised 28.1% in April-June, more than a preliminary reading of a 27.8% contraction, revised gross domestic product (GDP) data showed on Tuesday, suffering its worst postwar contraction.

The record drop roughly matched a median market forecast of a 28.6% contraction in a Reuters poll.

The main culprit behind the revision was a 4.7% drop in capital expenditure, a much bigger fall than a preliminary 1.5% fall, a sign the COVID-19…