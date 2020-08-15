Japan’s Abe, on WW2 anniversary, vows not to repeat war, sends offering to shrine By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Visit to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War Two



By Antoni Slodkowski, Linda Sieg and Sangmi Cha

TOKYO/SEOUL (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking on the 75th anniversary of Japan’s World War Two surrender, promised never ever to repeat the catastrophe of war and Emperor Naruhito revealed “deep remorse” over the wartime past, which still haunts East Asia.

“Never to repeat the tragedy of war. We will continue to remain committed to this resolute pledge,” stated Abe, using a face mask at a main event for war dead on Saturday that was downsized due to the fact that of the COVID-19 break out.

Abe, who did not echo Naruhito’s referral to regret, sent out a routine offering to Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine for war dead. But he prevented an individual go to that would anger China and South Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae- in, whose ties with Japan have actually been cooled by the tradition of the past, stated in a speech Seoul was constantly prepared to talk about history disagreements with Tokyo.

At least 4 Japanese cabinet ministers paid their aspects face to face at Yasukuni, which honours 14 Japanese wartime leaders founded guilty as war lawbreakers by an Allied tribunal, in addition to Japan’s war …