Japanese woman shows world’s largest collection of plastic food – Armenian News

Akiko Obata has actually been amazed by plastic food since she was a kid, and ten years ago she began gathering all sorts of plastic food products, collecting a collection of over 8,000 private pieces, Oddity Central reports.

“Sampuru”, the phony food screens utilized by a lot of dining establishments to display their meals to possible restaurants, is a fundamental part of Japanese food culture. They are thought about exceptional to menus, as they provide consumers a better concept of what they’ll be getting on their plates, and likewise assist dining establishment owners much better display their meals. Sampuru makers frequently exceed and beyond to make their items as sensible as possible, and some do actually look sufficient to consume.