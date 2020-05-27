Japanese tourist is caught trying to import 1000 child abuse videos on his phone at Perth Airport 

A Japanese tourist has been jailed for 16 months in a Western Australian jail for possessing greater than 1000 child exploitation videos on his phone.

Masahiro Kobayashi, 31, pleaded responsible to trying to import child abuse materials and was sentenced within the WA District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Fiona Vernon heard he had 1091 videos in his possession.

Masahiro Kobayashi, 31, (pictured) was caught with greater than 1000 child exploitation videos on his phone whereas passing via Perth Airport

He was sentenced to 16 months’ jail with a $5000 good behaviour bond for an extra eight months following his launch.

His tourist visa was cancelled the day of his arrest and he can be deported when launched from jail.

After arriving from Tokyo, the Japanese nationwide was arrested at Perth International Airport in November after Australian Border Force officers initially discovered about 200 videos and footage depicting child abuse.

Further examinations discovered tons of extra videos have been saved in an app on his cellular.

The most penalty for importing or exporting child abuse materials is 10 years imprisonment and/or a effective of up to $525,000.