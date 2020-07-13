Japanese theme park executives ride a rollercoaster in silence

Two Japanese theme park executives have actually shot themselves riding a rollercoaster in silence to show their brand-new ‘no shrieking’ guideline to stop the spread of coroanvirus.

Last month, as Japan’s theme parks started to gradually resume, a group of park operators launched joint standards on how to run securely under the risk of the infection.

Among suggestions, thrill-seekers are being asked to use masks at all times and ‘avoid vocalising loudly’ on roller rollercoasters and other flights.

According to the Business Insider, while lots of have actually had the ability to abide by the mask suggestions, some are discovering it challenging to avoid blurting a yell as they ride the rails.

At the Fuji- Q Highland theme park in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi, Japan, visitors has actually grumbled that it was too tough to remain peaceful, especially on the 1.5-mile-long Fujiyamarollercoaster

Pictured: Fuji- Q Highland theme park executives Daisuke Iwata and Koichiro Horiuchi can be seen getting ready for the 230 feet drop on their rollercoaster to show the brand-new ‘no-screaming policy’

Pictured: Even as they rave along the ride, the 2 executives handle to include their screams on the Fujiyama rollercoaster in Fuijiyama

The ride, which was the biggest rollercoaster in the world when it opened in 1996, reaches heights of 259 feet with a drop of 230 ft. It reaches speeds of 80 miles per hour.

In reaction, executives Daisuke Iwata and Koichiro Horiuchi shared a video demonstrating how to include the hurries of worry on the scary rollercoaster.

The clip reveals the 2 well-dressed guys zooming along the Fujiyama without blurting a single scream.

The video ends with the message: ‘Please yell inside your heart.’

Pictured: The Fujiyama rollercoaster which has a 230 feet drop and can reach speeds of 80 miles per hour

In reaction to the video, social networks users have actually started to carry out the ‘serious-face difficulty’, according to the Business Insider, which includes riding scary flights without shrieking.

‘It’s type of abuse to be back at your preferred location in the world and to not have the ability to yell and take pleasure in whatever 100%,’ a visitor to Tokyo’s Disneyland on its resuming day, informed the Wall StreetJournal

Nationwide, Japan has actually tape-recorded almost 22,000 cases and 1,000 deaths.