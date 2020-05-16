Japanese spirit Amabie, a mythical mermaid monster, revived to ward off coronavirus

Amabie is a 19th-century Japanese spirit (often known as yokai) who is alleged to ward of plagues.

According to legend, Amabie was stated to have appeared to a Samauri and informed him to draw a image of her and present it to individuals to hold them protected from a coming pandemic, in accordance to BBC News.

The fishy, longhaired, birdlike yokai has impressed every thing in Japan in current weeks — from muffins and noodles to face masks and hand sanitizers. She even sparked the “AmabieChallenge” on Twitter that urges individuals to draw her.

A sea lion named Leo at an aquarium in Yokohama lately drew a respectable likeness.

“He started drawing Amabie in late March, practicing for about a month,” the ocean lion’s keeper Sae Ishino stated, in accordance to Channel News Asia in Singapore. “We perform the drawing of Amabie hoping the pandemic of the new coronavirus will come to an end soon.”

Amabie’s comeback got here in March when the Kyoto University Library tweeted an Amabie drawing from 1846.

A person who drew Amabie on the facet of his truck stated, “I travel all over the country with my [goods] and Amabie to pray for the disease to go away,” in accordance to BBC News.

While some yokai are evil spirits, others like Amabie are stated to have benevolent powers and are well-loved in Japan.

Another kind-spirited yokai often known as Tofu Kozo morphs into the type of a baby, follows individuals house and provides them tofu.

Yokai first appeared in Japan’s Edo interval (1603-1868) and newspapers regularly reported yokai sightings till the early 20th century, in accordance to BBC.

“Yokai often play the role of helping people process unpleasant feelings or situations. They can sometimes be a kind of pressure valve for when things get tense,” Hiroko Yoda, co-author of the e-book “Yōkai Attack! The Japanese Monster Survival Guide,” informed BBC.

“There is a lot of dark news at the moment,” Okazaki stated. “I think people who see all of that want to enjoy themselves.”

