Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to resign, reports say

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a press conference on May 25, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to resign for health factors, regional media reported Friday.

Abe strategies to step down to deal with a health problem, nationwide broadcaster NHK reported mentioning sources close to the prime minister. Kyodo News likewise reported that Abe plans to resign, mentioning a source from the judgment Liberal Democratic Party.

Reuters reported that a source close to a senior celebration authorities stated Abe’s resignation was “a done deal.”

CNBC has not separately validated the reports.

Abe had actually been set up to hold an interview at 5 p.m. regional time.

Stocks in Japan briefly fell after the reports and the yen reinforced versus the dollar, trading at 106.2.

Those reports followed Abe’s current health center gos to, which stimulated issues about his health. The Japanese leader checked out a healthcare facility two times in the last 2 weeks, according to NHK.

Abe suffers from a chronic inflammatory bowel disease and had to formerly step down as prime minister in 2007 following a flare up, Reuters reported. He returned to the leading task after his celebration signed up a landslide election success in 2012.

Abe’s existing term does not end up until 2021.

This is breaking news. Please examine back for updates.