Japanese Otaku Coin Association Welcomes New Leadership

Formed to link fans of Japanese animation, the Otaku Coin Association has actually revealed leading figures from the anime and the blockchain market will join its leadership group.

According to a July 27 post in Japanese news outlet AdverTimes, executives from Dentsu Japanimation Studio and the Hakuhodo Blockchain Initiative will be signing up with the Otaku Coin Association (OCA) as new directors. The OCA selected Makashi Muto from Dentsu and Yusuke Ito of Hakuhodo to its group.

The association began dispersing 6 million tokens amongst 15,000 individuals totally free in September2018 However, the OAC plans to release a charity event in 2021 as part its strategy to ultimately move the coins to the blockchain.

The name of the Otaku Coin is a Japanese term for “superfan,” or somebody consumed with a specific specific niche of popular culture. The token is a neighborhood currency targeting fans of Japanese anime, comics, and video games.

Blockchain and popular culture go together

Cointelegraph reported on July 1 that the variety of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related business in Japan increased by more than 30% in 2020, with a lot of business having ties to popular video games in the nation. Unfortunately, lots of kinds of betting are still prohibited in Japan, producing regulative issues for designers wanting to transfer to the blockchain.