Japanese Messaging Giant LINE’s LN Token Trading on BitMax

Crypto exchange BitMax simply made Japanese messaging app LINE’s token readily available for trading.

According to anAug 6 notification from LINE, the most significant messaging app in Japan with 84 million active regular monthly users will be making its native LINK (LN) token readily available for trading through crypto exchangeBitMax This makes LN the 6th crypto property presently supported by the exchange, consisting of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC).

The LN token was initially released in 2018 for users as part of a benefits program through the messaging app. BITFRONT, LINE’s native exchange that covers locations outside Japan, began supporting the token in October2018

LINK or Chainlink?

Though the unabbreviated name of LINE’s token is LINK, it has definitely no connection to crypto property Chainlink (LINK). LINE’s LN token released in August 2018, practically a year after Chainlink debuted.

Perhaps in an effort to distinguish itself from Chainlink, LINE’s site and LN whitepaper no longer describes the initial blockchain name of “LINK chain,” however rather the LINE blockchain.

However, In a declaration to Cointelegraph, an agent from LINE stated the business had no strategies to rebrand or relabel the cryptocurrency.

The rate of the LN token is $2099 at the time of composing, having actually increased 31.8% in the last 24 hours.