Japanese experts develop plastic bags that decompose in the sea – Armenian News

Specialists from the Japanese business Mitsubishi Chemical have actually established brand-new plasticbags Now they can decompose in the sea, which will have a beneficial influence on the environment, USA News Today reports.

The brand-new plans look the like the normal ones. However, they are made from a product based upon walking cane sugar and other soluble compounds. This indicates that the item can decompose in seawater in about one year. The main agent of the Mitsubishi Chemical press service stated that such an effort is targeted at enhancing the state of the environment, in specific, to minimize the quantity of plastic trash in the seas and oceans. At the minute, the Corporation’s designers are currently preparing to release mass production of their creation.

It follows the United States revealed a competitors to discover an option to plastic bags.