Japanese billionaire Tadashi Yanai says image of America is breaking

“The very image of America is breaking,” Tadashi Yanai, CEO of Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing, told CNN Business in an exclusive interview. “I truly hope that this will have a positive impact in the long term, just like the Civil Rights Movement.”

Yanai, 71, is Japan’s biggest billionaire and something of the world’s wealthiest people. As the largest shareholder of Fast Retailing, Asia’s biggest clothing retailer, his estimated net worth is about $31.3 billion , in accordance with Bloomberg.

In recent weeks, the company’s operations in US cities such as for example New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Los Angeles have all been “hit hard” as protests erupt nationwide over the death of George Floyd, said Yanai.

“It shows just how devastated the US spirit is. The political situation is untenable. It’s not working,” he added. “There needs to be a stronger desire to take positive civic action when there are social problems. It’s wrong to keep ignoring them like some are now.”