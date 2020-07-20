Japanese athletes suffered abuse, says Human Rights Watch report

The IOC taken care of immediately the Human Rights Watch report and called for “respect for everyone in sport”

Young athletes in Japan have suffered physical, verbal and sexual abuse during training, a report by Human Rights Watch says.

The report, recording the experiences of more than 800 athletes in 50 sports, comes in the week that will have marked the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

“The abuses include punching, slapping and excessive or insufficient food and water,” said HRW’s Minky Worden.

The Japanese Olympic Committee has been contacted for a reply to the report.

The Japan Sports Council, also mentioned by HRW, in addition has been called.

In 2013, the JOC promised to consider steps to eradicate abuse among its sports federations