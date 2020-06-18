Japan Urges Citizens to Install Coronavirus Tracking App

Japan’s government on Thursday urged citizens to install the country’s first coronavirus-tracing app when it launches this week, pledging that the system wouldn’t invade users’ privacy.

The smartphone app, which like those in lots of countries utilizes Bluetooth tracking and the permission of users, will launch on Friday.

“This is an important tool to protect your lives, so please install it,” Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government’s coronavirus response, told a press conference.

The software will record encrypted data from users of the smartphone app once they come inside a certain distance of each other.

When users who have tested positive for the coronavirus register their information voluntarily, other users who have come within a metre of them for at least 15 minutes will soon be notified.

The app, developed under health ministry supervision, will not record data that may identify individuals, such as cell phone numbers or locations, so “you can use it with a sense of safety”, top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said this week.

Virus-tracking apps have been launched in lots of other countries in various forms, some sparking concern over privacy and government surveillance.

Asian countries were the very first to roll them out, with China launching a few that used either geolocation via cellphone networks, or data compiled from train and airline travel, or highway checkpoints.

Their use was systematic and compulsory, and played an integral role in allowing Beijing to lift regional lockdowns.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong and Taiwan used GPS and wi-fi to monitor people in quarantine, and South Korea has issued mass cellphone alerts announcing locations visited by infected people.

Japan has already established a relatively small coronavirus outbreak, with less than 18,000 recorded cases and an overall total of 935 deaths.

A nationwide state of emergency was imposed in April as disease numbers rose, but has since been lifted, even though government officials have urged caution.