Japan top government spokesman signals push to re-open economy and boost stimulus By Reuters

2/2 © Reuters. Japan’s top government spokesman Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends an interview with Reuters in Tokyo



2/2

By Takashi Umekawa and Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan wants to avert another state of emergency and needs to consider more stimulus to revive the economy, the top government spokesman said, signalling Tokyo’s resolve to focus on re-opening businesses hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also dismissed speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may step down for health reasons, saying Abe’s comments on Monday that he would continue to do his best in his job “explains it all”.

Suga – widely seen as one of the main contenders to succeed Abe – said he had no intention of pursuing the post, even if urged to do so by associates. He said he “never thought about” taking on the position.

Japan has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 infection numbers after ending nationwide state of emergency measures in late May, posing a dilemma for the government as it struggles to contain the virus without deepening the economic downturn.

“We want to avoid another state of emergency that could have a big negative impact on the economy,” Suga told Reuters on Wednesday, sending…