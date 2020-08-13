Japan stocks surge, dollar sags as investors see ‘glass half full’ By Reuters

©Reuters Passersby using protective face masks, following a break out of the coronavirus, are reviewed a screen showing stock costs outside a brokerage in Tokyo



By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Japanese stocks skyrocketed to a six-month peak and the dollar was under pressure on Thursday as investors selected positives out of current financial information and bank on China and the United States sticking with their trade offer at a vital weekend conference.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan () was up 0.1%, while gains in semiconductor makers drove Japan’s Nikkei () 1.8% greater to a six-month peak. ()

The rally follows Wednesday gains in Europe and on Wall Street – which left the S&P 500 () within a hair of a record closing high. But futures rates recommends the most recent round of optimism may slow in the European day.

Euro STOXX 50 futures () were last down 0.1%, futures () slipped 0.7% and S&P 500 futures () were down 0.1%.

“People are looking at the glass half full, and testing the waters,” stated Bank of Singapore currency expert Moh Siong Sim.

Throughout the week, a selloff in the U.S. bond market, as investors absorb the greatest 10- year paper auction, has actually raised yields enough to activate a sharp pullback in gold as well as drop in the yen as streams can be found in from Japan.

At the very same time, the variety of everyday brand-new COVID-19 infections in the United States appears to be stabilising around …