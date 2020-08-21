Japan ship deviated from shipping lane before Mauritius impact, data shows By Reuters

4/4 ©Reuters A part of the Japanese- owned bulk provider MV Wakashio which ran aground, is seen in this August 21, 2020 image gotten from social networks, off the coast of Mauritius



By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese- owned bulk provider that ran aground off Mauritius and spilled oil over beautiful waters and delicate reef diverted more than 100 kilometres from a routine shipping lane, data from a maritime analysis company revealed.

The MV Wakashio, owned by Nagashiki Shipping and chartered by Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd, struck a reef on Mauritius’s southeast coast on July 25 and later on started dripping oil. Two of the ship’s officers have actually because been detained on charges of threatening safe navigation.

The iron-ore provider was utilizing a well-travelled shipping lane that passes near Mauritius when the mishap took place, according to maritime analysis company Windward and shipping sources.

It appears to have deviated from that lane about 55 nautical miles (102 km) from Mauritius and headed directly for the Indian Ocean island, the data revealed. The data shows the ship’s track throughout the last couple of hours of its journey, consisting of a small turn after crossing into Mauritius’ territorial waters.

“It was on an extremely bad …