Japan set to mark 75 years since Hiroshima, Nagasaki atomic bombing By Reuters

Combination image reveals the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, presently called the Atomic Bomb Dome or A-Bomb Dome, as seen from Aioi Bridge, in Hiroshima prior to and after the atomic bombing



TOKYO (Reuters) – Thursday marks 75 years since the United States let loose the world’s very first atomic bomb attack on the city of Hiroshima, followed 3 days later on by the 2nd and last on Nagasaki, vaporizing lives, structures and Japan’s capability for war.

At 8: 15 a.m. onAug 6 (2315 GMT,Aug 5) 1945, U.S. B-29 warplane Enola Gay dropped a bomb nicknamed “Little Boy” and eliminated the southwestern city of Hiroshima, killing 140,000 of an approximated population of 350,000, with thousands more passing away later on of injuries and radiation-related health problem.

OnAug 9, the United States dropped another bomb, called “Fat Man”, about 420 kilometers (261 miles) to the south over Nagasaki, immediately eliminating more than 75,000 individuals below a mushroom cloud which grew as high as 9,000 meters (30,000 feet).

Japan gave up 6 days later on, ending World War Two.

Archive video footage reveals pre-bomb Hiroshima as a dynamic, growing city of trilby-topped gentlemen boarding cable cars, girls worn sophisticated robes, and uniformed …