Japan says concerns over Hong Kong growing, after activist Agnes Chow arrested By Reuters

By Linda Sieg and Kiyoshi Takenaka

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s foreign minister stated on Thursday the arrests of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow and media magnate Jimmy Lai raised concerns over liberty of speech and journalism in Hong Kong and Tokyo’s concerns over the circumstance were growing.

Chow, launched on bail after her arrest under the brand-new National Security Law, earlier thanked Japanese individuals for their profusion of assistance, prompting them to not to forget Hong Kong.

“Japan’s grave concerns regarding the situation in Hong Kong are getting stronger,” Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi stated, speaking from Singapore to press reporters by means of an online system.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s federal government, looking for to keep ties with Beijing on an even keel, has actually been rather scrupulous in its talk about Hong Kong.

Monday’s arrest of 23- year-old Chow, a proficient Japanese speaker who frequently tweeted in Japanese and has actually been called the “goddess of democracy” by Japan’s media, was leading news today in the nation, where the hashtag #FreeAgnes trended on Twitter.

“Thank you so much,” Chow stated in a quick Japanese- language sector of a Chinese- language video …