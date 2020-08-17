Japan reports its worst GDP on record

The world’s third-largest economy diminished 7.8% in the 2nd quarter compared to the previous quarter, the nation’s Cabinet Office statedon Monday That equated to a yearly rate of decrease of 27.8%, the worst given that contemporary records began in 1980 and the 3rd successive quarter of contraction.

Consumption, which represents over half of Japan’s economy, dropped 8.2% for the quarter as companies throughout the nation shuttered throughout a six-week nationwide emergency situation in April and May.

External need shaved 3 portion points off GDP on the quarter as worldwide trade dried up.

“The lack of coherent policy response is really frightening. We need a wise, cautious and broad response to this terrible situation. It is exactly what [Prime Minister] Abe and Company lack when it comes to the way they are going about things,” stated Noriko Hama, a teacher at Doshisha Business School– part of Doshisha University.