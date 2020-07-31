In its verdict, the Hiroshima district court said the 84 plaintiffs, who suffered radiation-related illnesses following the World War II bombing, should get the same benefits as other victims who lived nearer to the blast range.

The bombings left tens and thousands of others to die slowly from burns up or radiation-related illnesses. They also caused radioactive “black rain” to fall across the region — an assortment of fallout particles from the explosion, carbon residue from citywide fires, and other dangerous elements. The black rain fell on peoples’ skin and clothing, was breathed in, contaminated food and water, and caused widespread radiation poisoning.

The US remains the sole country to make use of an atomic bomb in war.

Seiji Takato, 79, one of of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, was 4 years of age when the bombing happened. He developed arm lymph inflammation when that he was 8, and has since suffered from stroke and heart disease.

But as yet, he among others living in the “light rain” exposure zones were not able to access the free health care bills offered to victims in the “heavy rain” zones — the areas identified by the us government as being worst-affected and closest to the blast zone. This verdict marks the first time victims outside this zone have already been granted exactly the same benefits.

“We have been telling the government the facts and the truth as they were. But they had never listened to us,” Takato said after the court released its decision. “I am extremely happy. I did not expect all 84 (plaintiffs) would win the case.”

Takato added he had been “anxious” because all of the plaintiffs were now elderly, mostly within their 80s and 90s. “We would all die if this (case were) prolonged,” he said.

The verdict ordered the town and prefectural government to supply the plaintiffs a certificate that recognizes them as “A-bomb victims,” which grants them medical benefits for enough time they received treatment, worth about $300 a month.

At a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the us government had not decided whether to appeal the ruling. “We will have the verdict examined in detail by the ministries, Hiroshima prefecture and Hiroshima city to decide for further action to take,” he said.

75 years later

The landmark ruling comes a week ahead of the 75th anniversary of the attack, when former US President Harry S. Truman authorized US B-29 bomber aircraft Enola Gay to drop a nuclear bomb codenamed “Little Boy” on Hiroshima.

Those who survived say the detonation began with a noiseless flash, and a massive wave of intense heat that turned clothing to rags. People closest to your website of impact were instantly vaporized or burned to ashes. There was a deafening boom and fun that — for some — felt like being stabbed by countless needles.

Then the fires started. Tornadoes of flames swept through the city. Many survivors found themselves covered with blisters. Bodies littered the streets.

The utter devastation has led many, including former US President Dwight D. Eisenhower, to criticize your decision to use an atomic bomb.

In 1958, the Hiroshima City Council passed an answer condemning Truman for refusing to express remorse, calling the ex-President’s stance a “gross defilement committed on the people of Hiroshima and their fallen victims.”

But Truman’s position only hardened, writing in response, “I think the sacrifice of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was urgent and necessary for the prospective welfare of both Japan and the Allies.”

In 2016, Barack Obama became the very first sitting US president to go to Hiroshima, where he needed a “world without nuclear weapons.”

The horror of the bombing and its aftermath have since been recorded and memorialized in the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which sits near ground zero in the Japanese city.

As of March, there were 136,682 government-recognized survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, according to public broadcaster NHK , which cited government officials.

Some survivors have managed to get their personal mission to be sure nobody forgets the hellish events in Hiroshima.

Retired teacher Kosei Mito survived the blast inside his mother’s womb — she was four months pregnant with him when the bomb dropped. He’s been at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial nearly every day for days gone by 13 years, laying out documentation of the bombing and its own aftermath in a number of languages, and poring on the binders with visitors.

“Without knowing the historical facts, we may repeat the same mistakes again,” he said. “We have no responsibility for what’s happened in the past, but we have responsibility for the future.”