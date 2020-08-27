Japan raises view on exports, but says economic situation still severe By Reuters

©Reuters A worker operates in a container location at a port in Tokyo



By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s federal government updated its view on exports and output in August for the 2nd straight month as worldwide need gradually enhances, but authorities warned conditions were still severe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government left the same its general evaluation that the world’s third-largest economy is “showing signs of picking up” after falling under a deep economic crisis due to the health crisis.

“The Japanese economy remains in a severe situation due to the novel coronavirus, but it is showing signs of picking up recently,” the federal government stated in its economic report for August.

Authorities stated the effect from policy actions in your home and enhancements in economic activity overseas resulted in hopes that the pickup in the economy will continue.

But they likewise warned that attention needs to be provided to the danger that coronavirus infections would continue to weigh on domestic and abroad economies.

Data previously this month revealed Japan suffered its most significant economic downturn on record in the 2nd quarter as the coronavirus crisis struck business and family activity hard, knocking the size of genuine gdp to decade-low levels.

While …