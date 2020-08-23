Japan Prime Minister Abe to visit hospital again on Monday

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE – Japan’s PM Abe holds press conference on coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Japan
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is preparing to visit a Tokyo hospital on Monday early morning to get outcomes of a medical check-up from a week back, Yomiuri daily stated, amidst issues voiced by ruling camp authorities about his health.
Yomiuri mentioned federal government and union sources. Abe went through a medical checkup that lasted more than 7 hours a week back, including to issues about his tiredness from managing the coronavirus pandemic.
