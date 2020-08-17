Japan PM Abe enters hospital for examination: media By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Japanese PM Abe offers press conference in Tokyo



TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe went into a Tokyo hospital on Monday for an assessment however an in-depth factor for the go to was not instantly understood, regional media reported.

Government sources stated it was not a stressing circumstance, Nippon TELEVISION reported, while Kyodo News mentioned individuals close to the prime minister as stating it was for a routine check-up.

Abe’s workplace did not instantly react to a demand looking for remark.

The reports follow weekend remarks by the judgment Liberal Democratic Party’s tax panel chairman, Akira Amari, that he was worried about Abe, 65, experiencing tiredness for his constant work reacting to the coronavirus crisis.

“I want him to take a break. He has a strong sense of responsibility and feels it’s wrong to take a break,” Amari informed a news program on Sunday.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, has actually been in power because 2012 in his 2nd time as premier.

He resigned from his very first stint in 2007 due to battles with ulcerative colitis, which he now keeps under control with medication that was not formerly readily available.