Japan PM Abe arrives at hospital

PICTURE: Japan Prime Minister Abe to go to hospital once again on Monday – Yomiuri



TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe showed up at a Tokyo hospital on Monday early morning, a Reuters witness stated, in the middle of installing issues about his capability to continue as leading due to health concerns and tiredness from managing the coronavirus crisis.

The Yomiuri paper reported previously that Abe would go to the hospital to get the outcomes of a medical check-up from a week back, when he went through an assessment that lasted seven-and-a-half hours, contributing to stress over his health.