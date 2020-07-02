Japan launches new Shinkansen bullet train

(CNN) — Japan’s latest record-breaking bullet train does not only run faster and smoother — it’s also in a position to transport passengers to safety in the event of an earthquake.

The N700S — the ‘S’ stands for ‘Supreme’ — entered into service July 1 and serves the Tokaido Shinkansen line, which links Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka.

It can run as much as 360 kilometers per hour, a new record set within a test run in 2019, making it among the fastest trains in the world. The operating speed, however, will soon be capped at 285 kilometers per hour.

It’s the initial new bullet train model to be added to the Tokaido Shinkansen line by the Central Japan Railway (JR Central) in 13 years, a launch which was originally timed to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 — now postponed to 2021.

Coincidentally, Japan inaugurated the Tokaido Shinkansen line in 1964, connecting Tokyo and Osaka, just in time for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo that same year. It was the world’s first high speed railway line.

Cutting-edge technology

Appearance-wise, the N700S does not look too different from the older N700 or N700A models, besides its elegant golden logo.

But look closer and you’ll start to see the brand-new train has a more angular nose, chubbier “cheeks” and sleeker headlight design.

On the inside, newly designed seats allow passengers to recline further, offering more comfort, especially for long-haul riders. Each seat posseses an individual power outlet.

Interior lighting has been designed to develop a softer, more relaxing atmosphere. The overhead baggage racks will be lit up at each stop to remind passengers of the belongings.

More reservation-only storage areas for extra-large luggage have already been added to this model aswell.

The new N700S Shinkansen bullet train commenced commercial service on July 1, linking Tokyo with Osaka. Kyodo News/Getty Images

The actual ride would have been a lot quieter and smoother, too, because of a new active suspension system that helps absorb train movements.

In addition to a concentrate on increased comfort, designers behind the new model put great increased exposure of safety.

The train has an upgraded automatic get a handle on and braking system which allows it to prevent faster in the event of an emergency.

It’s also fitted with lithium-ion battery self-propulsion system — the initial of its kind on earth. This system allows the train to perform for a brief distance by itself during a power outage and can make it possible for it to move to a safer location at low speed if stranded in a high-risk area — on a bridge or in a tunnel, for example — during an earthquake.

More cameras have also been installed inside car compartments — an increase from two cameras to as much as six in each train car.

The upgraded components will need up less space underneath the train floor compared to the old model, allowing for a more flexible configuration, from four to 16 cars. This also decreases energy consumption while speeding up production times, which makes it a more appealing option for operators internationally.

“By making the mechanisms under the floor of the N700S lighter and more compact, we created a new standard,” Masayuki Ueno, deputy head of JR Central’s bullet train business department, told Japanese broadcaster NHK in an interview in 2019

“This new standard will also help when it comes to expanding our business overseas.”