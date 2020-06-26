Japan has ‘some suspicions’ about health of Kim Jong-un and his ‘very strange movements’

Japan has ‘some suspicions’ about the health of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un after months of speculation about his wellbeing.

Defence minister Taro Kono revealed his county’s concerns at a press conference on Thursday, the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.

Kim wasn’t seen for almost three weeks in April and there have been some reports that the despot had died or was gravely ill following heart surgery.

He was finally pictured on May 1st at a fresh fertiliser plant in his country but has since disappeared yet again.

Mr Kono said: ‘We involve some suspicions about his [Kim Jong-un’s] health,’ the Sun reported.

He said there had been ‘very strange movements’ in North Korea, of because Kim is ‘trying not to get infected’. He added the herpes virus is ‘spreading around the country’.

North Korea has steadfastly claimed it hasn’t recorded just one virus case, but foreign experts are highly skeptical.

Mr Kono refused to elaborate on what might be wrong with Kim and simply said: ‘I’m prohibited to discuss intelligence issues.’

He added that the usa, Japan and other countries have been sharing intelligence about him.

Amid the uncertainty about Kim’s health, it was suggested that the dictator might have used a body double in his first public appearance after fevered speculation that that he had died.

He was pictured at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a fertiliser plant on the outskirts of Pyongyang at the beginning of may, his first appearance since April 11.

On April 15, he inexplicably missed a Day of the Sun celebration honouring his grandfather Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, and his father, Kim Jong Il.

His unprecedented absence sparked a wave of speculation about his health, particularly based on the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim is known for his indulgent diet, penchant for vintage claret and his smoking habit, all of which will make him more prone to the contagion.

Earlier this week, North Korea suspended its plans for more military action against the South, the country’s state media said.

The decision was taken at a gathering of the country’s Central Military Commission that was chaired by Kim.

A week earlier, his younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, threatened unspecified military action – soon after she gave the order to inflatable a joint liaison office.

The younger Kim had again and again warned South Korea to prevent sending propaganda leaflets throughout the border, before giving the order to destroy work.

She had also threatened to send 12million North Korea leaflets to the South and to deploy troops to the demilitarised zone.

Ms Kim had also overseen the erection of propaganda loudspeakers at the border, some of which are increasingly being dismantled.

While observers say it isn’t immediately clear why North Korea suddenly decided to ease tensions, it will be possible the two Kims are establishing a new ‘good cop, bad cop’ dynamic.

The moves may possibly also have been made to boost Ms Kim’s standing within the nation and groom her for leadership, amid fears on her behalf brother’s health.

Having made the general public and wider world aware of her new, active, role within the North’s leadership, it will be possible the Hermit Kingdom is currently easing off.

The elder Kim ‘took stock of the prevailing situation’ before deciding to suspend the military plans on Tuesday, state-run media said, without elaborating.

On Thursday, North and South Korea on Thursday separately marked the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War with largely subdued commemorations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea issued a joint statement with the United States, which fought along side it throughout the 1950-53 war triggered by a surprise North Korean invasion.

Kim’s younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, threatened the South with unspecified military action – soon after she gave the order to inflatable a joint liaison office

The younger Kim has spearheaded a current escalation in tensions with South Korea, giving the order to inflatable a joint liaison office last week

The U.S. still stations about 28,500 soldiers in South Korea in what North Korea views as a military threat.

In the statement, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said they ‘commit to strengthening and adapting the alliance to meet up present and future challenges’ and urged North Korea to implement past disarmament pledges.

Jeong and other South Korean military leaders later paid their respects at a national cemetery in Seoul, where about 130,000 war-related dead, mostly South Korean soldiers, are buried or honored.