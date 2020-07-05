Japan floods leave up to 34 dead, many at nursing homes

Large areas along the Kuma River were swallowed by floodwaters, with many houses, buildings and vehicles submerged almost up to their roofs. Mudslides smashed in to houses, sending people atop rooftops waving at rescuers.

At a flooded elderly care home in Kuma Village, where 14 residents were presumed dead after rescuers reached them on Saturday, rescue efforts continued Sunday for dozens of remaining residents and caregivers.

Sixty-five residents and about 30 caregivers were trapped at the riverside care facility Senjuen when floodwaters and mud gushed in. All remaining 51 residents, including three who had hypothermia, had been rescued by boats and taken to hospitals for treatment by Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Shigemitsu Sakoda, an area rafting company operator who joined defense troops in the rescue effort at the nursing home, said floodwaters were still at the top of the first floor when they arrived at the scene on rafts.

“So we smashed windows with a hammer to get in,” that he told Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Soldiers went up to the roof to rescue survivors who were able to go upstairs as the waters rose, he said.

“Unfortunately, some of the residents could not make it to the second floor” Sakoda said.

Overall, 18 individuals were confirmed dead, while 16 others, including those at the nursing home, were presumed dead. Fourteen the others were still missing by Sunday afternoon. Dozens of others were still trapped in overrun areas waiting to be rescued, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

In Hitoyoshi City, the deluge poured in to houses close to the main stop. “The water rose to the second floor so fast and I recently couldn’t stop shivering,” a 55-year-old woman who had been visiting her relatives told the Asahi newspaper.

She and her relatives ran upstairs, swam out of a window and eventually took refuge on top to await their rescue.

As floods eased in parts of Kumamoto on Sunday, vending machines and cars lay scattered on mud-coated streets. Some people were cleaning their homes, taking out damaged furniture and rinsing off mud.

More than 200,000 residents in Kumamoto prefecture were urged to evacuate following pounding rains on Friday evening and into Saturday. But the evacuation wasn’t mandatory and many people opted to stay home because of concerns over catching coronavirus, despite the fact that officials say shelters are adequately designed with partitions as well as other safety measures.

Flooding also stop power and communication lines, further delaying the search and rescue. Nearly 6,000 homes in Kumamoto were still without electricity Sunday, according to the Kyushu Electric Power Co.

The rainfall that exceeded 4 inches per hour has since subsided, but the Japan Meteorological Agency kept mudslide warnings set up across Kumamoto. Prefectural officials said evacuation advisories were still set up due to more rain in the forecast.