Japan flooding: Fears for nursing home amid torrential rain

The Kuma river bursts its banks in Yatsushiro in Kumamoto prefecture





At least 14 individuals are feared dead at a nursing home on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu as unprecedented rainfall caused landslides and massive floods.

Tens of thousands of individuals have been told to evacuate homes. The Kuma river in Kumamoto prefecture burst its banks.

PM Shinzo Abe ordered 10,000 troops to be deployed, after rescue services were overwhelmed with calls for help.

Mr Abe said heavy rain was predicted to continue until Sunday and urged individuals to be on “maximum alert”.

The prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima have already been worst hit by the rainfall.

The rain was described as "never before seen" in the region





Kumamoto’s governor, Ikuo Kabashima, told reporters the victims at the nursing home were found “in cardio-respiratory arrest” a term used in Japan before a physician officially certifies death.

Another two people were feared to possess been killed in a landslide in the town of Tsunagi, even though this also just isn’t officially confirmed.

Mr Abe said “there is information of people who may have fallen victim to landslides”.

Other individuals are believed missing but you will find no official figures.

Footage shows a bridge on the Kuma river washed away, with other pictures of submerged cars and houses.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said such rainfall had never been seen before in the area.

Haruka Yamada, who lives in Ashikita in Kumamoto prefecture, told Kyodo: “I saw large trees and parts of houses being washed away and heard them crashing into something. The air is filled with the smell of leaking gas and sewage.”

The NHK broadcaster says you will find reports eight homes in the town’s Takinoue district were washed away.