Japan Court Backs Karpeles Conviction for Data Manipulation

A Japanese high court on Thursday upheld less court’s decision that the French head of Mt. Gox, a Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange that went bankrupt after a massive hacking attack, was guilty of manipulating electronic data but not embezzlement.

The Tokyo District Court last year sentenced Mark Karpeles to 2 yrs and 6 months in prison, suspended for four years.

Karpeles, a French citizen, will not have to serve jail time. He says he could be innocent and appealed to clear his name. He said that he was not yet sure what he would do next.

Karpeles has insisted he failed to pocketed client funds that went missing when Mt. Gox collapsed in 2014. He said he is maybe not yet sure what he can do next.

“Today’s verdict was unfortunate, and I am reviewing its contents alongside my lawyers and will decide how to proceed from there in the coming days,” that he said late Thursday.

Karpeles was arrested in August 2015 and spent 11 months in detention while awaiting trial in an instance that drew global attention, as cryptocurrencies were then relatively new.

Prosecutors had demanded 10 years in prison for the initial charges, which included breach of trust.

In last year’s ruling, the district court said Karpeles had manipulated data to harm his customers. Karpeles’ defense team argued that prosecutors did not know how cryptocurrency exchanges worked and were attempting to pin the blame for a massive cybercrime on Karpeles, who was only a victim attempting to protect his clients.

Karpeles, a computer prodigy with an interest in Japanese animation and games, moved to Japan in 2009.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best ‘Value Flagship’ Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you yourself can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.